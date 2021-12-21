Liverpool FC Make Virtual “Visit” To Alder Hey Patients

We could all do with a little holiday cheer, right? With the omicron variant of the covid-19 virus spreading rapidly and lock downs looming or already in place, it’s hard to feel good about the world right now for many people. Still, it’s worth remembering that there are a lot of people who are going through additional travails in their lives, including a lot of kids.

This time of year usually sees Liverpool players make a visit to the Alder Hey Children’s Hospital to bring a little cheer to some of those kids dealing with a variety of illnesses and injuries. Due to covid restrictions, Jürgen and his merry band could not visit in person, but they still managed to spread a little joy with virtual visits to patients.

“It’s a shame that we are unable to visit the hospital again this year, but we still had so much fun meeting the youngsters and their families virtually,” said captain an all around awesome person Jordan Brian Henderson.

“This visit is something that is really important to all the lads and one that we look forward to every year. On behalf of the players and the club, I’d like to extend my thanks to all the staff at the hospital for the truly remarkable work they do day in, day out and especially in the current circumstances. They really are amazing.”

Of course, there is a video capturing some of the great moments from the Liverpool players and Jürgen Klopp surprising people. It’s always wonderful to see the joy on the faces of the kids and the parents when they get to chat with some of their heroes. Of course, there are some good comedic moments as well, especially when the players ask the patients who their favorite is, and it is inevitably someone else. There is also a kid grilling Klopp on his lack of glasses. You can see the full video below, but be prepared for some eye leakage.

Should you feel so inclined, you can make a monetary donation to Alder Hey as they try to raise funds for a Surgical Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. If you do choose to donate, you can do so in memory of of Glenn Willoughby/Garp’s Brother, one of our TLO brethren who passed away after battling cancer a few years ago.