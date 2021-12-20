Liverpool Women Draw Tottenham in Continental League Cup

Monday’s draw saw high-flying Liverpool Women draw Women’s Super League Tottenham Hotspur in the quarter-finals of the Continental League Cup.

The Reds will play away in London on 19/20 January against the side whose ground will host the finals in 2021.

This meeting marks Tottenham’s first last eight appearance, as Liverpool hope to continue a strong campaign after topping their table in the cup.

The Reds have yet to lift the cup, with Arsenal having won it five times, Manchester City having won it three times, and Chelsea, the reigning champions, having won it twice.

Liverpool currently sit at the top of their league, two points clear of Durham in second. They will hope to pose a cup challenge.