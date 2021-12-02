Diogo Jota Sealed A ‘Historic’ Win At Goodison Park

Wednesday evening was fun, wasn’t it? Liverpool scoring, everywhere, as the song might go. Diogo Jota rocketed home the effort that put to bed any ideas of Everton coming back for a win around the 80th minute, the ball hitting the roof of the net in its enthusiasm.

“I think it’s massive for us,” Jota told the club website, of the derby. “We know what it means to the fans to play a derby and they were here supporting us and it’s amazing for them – 4-1 away, it will be for history, I think.

“We knew they would come with everything and they tried to do that in the first minutes but we scored two goals.

“After that I thought we lost a little bit of control and we shouldn’t have conceded because it brought them back to the game, but then second half again well played from us, two more goals and none conceded, so well done.”

The match was full tilt and physical from the starting whistle, but Liverpool were able to quickly take control and open the scoring through Jordan Henderson’s strike in the 9th minute. Mohamed Salah then scored two, and the rest was up to Diogo - scoring his first ever Merseyside derby goal, too. The Portuguese did well in receiving a pass from Andy Robertson that required some creative turns to get into scoring position, the kind of goal you watch fondly on repeat the days after.

“It was a good move and sometimes you just try things and they happen,” Jota continued.

“I was very pleased to settle the game and to basically kill the game at that point. So, we just keep on going now.”

This Derby also served as an unofficial kick off to the busy holiday season fixture schedule, with 6 matches in three weeks ahead for our Reds. Jota affirmed what we all know now, though - that scoring goals is great and we need to keep doing it to keep up our momentum.

“At the moment we are scoring a lot of goals and I think that shows that we are doing the right things. People are getting goals, great goals, so that helps. I just hope we can continue like this for as long as we can,” he said.

So do we, Diogo.