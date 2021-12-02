Hendo’s First Derby Goal: “It was a Nice Feeling”

Last season’s 2-2 draw against Everton saw a last-minute winner by Liverpool FC captain Jordan Henderson ruled out, as Sadio Mane was judged to be marginally offside by VAR in the buildup. So of course, Hendo would be the man to open the goalscoring this time around, with his first goal against the blue half of Liverpool.

Speaking at the post-match interview to Amazon, the skipper said:

“It was nice, first time to score against Everton in the derby, it was a nice feeling.” “I think Sadio and Robbo did brilliantly down the left side, Robbo cut back and I’ve just tried to get good contact on the left and just try and guide it in the corner.” “So thankfully it went in.” “It was bouncing a little bit but I used the defender, I’d seen him coming, just tried to whip it round him and into the corner. Like I said, thankfully it went right in the corner.”

Henderson was imperious on the night, and also supplied a sumptuous through-ball for the seventh-best player in the world Mohamed Salah. The captain had this to say about his teammate:

“He’s been outstanding this season again.” “You know he’s going to create chances, score goals, and at the minute you wouldn’t want to play against him.” “He’s a joy to play with. He makes my life a lot easier, I just give him the ball, he goes and puts it in the back of the net.” “Another outstanding performance from him.”

The result keeps Liverpool on the toes with 31 points, two behind league leaders Chelsea, and one behind Manchester City. The games will be coming fast and heavy in December. Luckily for Liverpool, they know exactly what to do and they’re riding into the end of the year with all the momentum in the world, having just become the first English side to score at least twice in 17 consecutive games. They are also averaging 3.1 goals a game (the record for a season is 2.8). They will fancy their chances.