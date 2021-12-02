Salah: My First Target Is To Win Something With the Club

There is nothing quite like a Merseyside Derby win. Even as Everton threw themselves on the pitch as often as possible, and referee Paul Tierney ignored at least three possible handball occurrences, Liverpool and Mohamed Salah couldn’t be stopped. Started by captain Jordan Henderson scoring his first Merseyside Derby goal, Salah scored twice in the 1-4 win at Goodison Park on Wednesday evening.

“It’s a great result. To come here and win the game, play good football and score four goals is unbelievable. It’s something positive we take from the game,” Salah told Amazon following the match.

It only took twenty minutes for the Reds to go 2-0 up thanks to the aforementioned Hendo goal (did you think I’d only mention it once?) curling past Jordan Pickford, and Salah’s first of the evening. Liverpool were well prepared for Everton’s antics on the day, as well, with Klopp reminding the squad that there’s going to be a bit more physicality - you know, derby and all.

“The message from the manager was: they’re going to play physically strong, going to go and challenge 100 per cent for every ball,” continued Salah.

“We just need to play our game and just keep the ball, and try to create good chances, which is what we did.”

The plethora of goals Liverpool have scored this season may seem like pure luck as well, but Salah is quick to make sure we know that isn’t the case.

“I think we know each other more now, we are together for five or six years. Last season we had a few injuries. The season before we were playing really well, we won some titles together,” said the Egyptian.

“The only thing I can say is we know each other very well now and we try to help each other in the games to score more goals and win games.”

It also helps that our goalscoring players are back on form and not struggling to cover for the injuries that kept them less open - like in last season. Even players like Hendo who don’t generally score are getting into the act again, and it’s a joy to watch. Add in that it comes from the closeness of the squad?

Beautiful.