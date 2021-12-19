 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

Live coverage of Liverpool’s Premier League match against Tottenham with team news, tv and streaming options, and an updated liveblog throughout the match.

By Avantika Goswami and Cruyff Turns Anonymous
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Premier League Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR VS. LIVERPOOL

| Sunday, Dec 19 |
Premier League | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
4:30PM BST / 11:30AM EST

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Television: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); Star Sports Select (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport MaXimo 1 (Nigeria); 102 mio Stadium (Singapore); SuperSport MaXimo 1 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: NBC via FuboTV (USA) / ESPN+ (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

THE LIVERPOOL OFFSIDE MATCHDAY LIVEBLOG

