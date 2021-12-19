Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR VS. LIVERPOOL
| Sunday, Dec 19 |
Premier League | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
4:30PM BST / 11:30AM EST
PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH
Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Television: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); Star Sports Select (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport MaXimo 1 (Nigeria); 102 mio Stadium (Singapore); SuperSport MaXimo 1 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV
Streaming: NBC via FuboTV (USA) / ESPN+ (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO
LIVERPOOL
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 19, 2021
Here’s how we line up for today’s meeting with @SpursOfficial! #TOTLIV
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
Your team to face Liverpool! pic.twitter.com/8c4nHEEPDw— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 19, 2021
THE LIVERPOOL OFFSIDE MATCHDAY LIVEBLOG
Liveblog will begin shortly before kickoff.
