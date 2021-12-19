Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR VS. LIVERPOOL

| Sunday, Dec 19 |

Premier League | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

4:30PM BST / 11:30AM EST

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Television: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); Star Sports Select (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport MaXimo 1 (Nigeria); 102 mio Stadium (Singapore); SuperSport MaXimo 1 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: NBC via FuboTV (USA) / ESPN+ (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL





Here’s how we line up for today’s meeting with @SpursOfficial! #TOTLIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 19, 2021

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Your team to face Liverpool! pic.twitter.com/8c4nHEEPDw — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 19, 2021

THE LIVERPOOL OFFSIDE MATCHDAY LIVEBLOG

