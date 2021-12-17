Jurgen Klopp Praised Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Form

Even though Jurgen Klopp’s pre-Tottenham press conference was understandably focused on questions around COVID-19, the Liverpool manager was able to focus on his players a bit. To no one’s surprise, Klopp had a lot of positive things to say about Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“We adapt our games to his skills.” Klopp said, “He puts his skills into our different plans. He plays a different position on the pitch compared to the beginning because he’s a more mature and confident player.”

It’s an interesting admission from the Liverpool manager that the team now plays differently now as Alexander-Arnold has gotten much better. Klopp continued his praise of the scouser, but he was also realistic about how the player played last night.

“He is a lot of things for us. It was one of his best goals last night but not one of his best games. He had two game-defining moments. Even when not everything is clicking, you can be the decisive man and he was.”

“Yes (he wants to score more), but he doesn’t wake up and thinks he wants to score more goals. He wants to improve his game. He has so many things he can improve and he is already a world class player.”

To say that Alexander-Arnold is just the best right back in the world kind of misses the point. He is a lot of things for this Liverpool team and all of those things transcend a nominal position.