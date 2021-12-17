Jurgen Klopp Talks Covid And Premier League Break

The Premier League is currently scrambling to figure out what to do about Covid-19 ripping its way through its clubs. Several matches in the past two weeks have been postponed, with Liverpool’s next opponent Tottenham Hotspurs being at the forefront of the postponements. Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp has been very outspoken in support of vaccines and in his pre-Tottenham press conference, he made further calls for clubs and the Premier League to be transparent about the issue.

“We don’t have anything to hide.” Klopp said. ”Our first and most important concern is that the boys are healthy. If someone has the flu and you ask me, I say he has flu. If he has a broken toe, I say he has a broken toe.”

Currently Curtis Jones, Virgil van Dijk, and Fabinho are all positive for Covid-19. They are all vaccinated and are not experiencing any symptoms. Klopp responded to criticism that vaccinated players can still get infected.

“I know all the anti-vaxxers will say Jurgen Klopp said they had the vaccine but now they have the virus. It makes it more unlikely to get it. Unfortunately they had the booster too late for the infection, if they are infected.”

A journalist asked Klopp about a league stoppage. With the calendar being in the festive period and the Premier League wanting the most from their TV deals, a stoppage would mean several matches for each team postponed. Without a clear plan for when the matches would be rescheduled to.

“I am not against stopping the league, I just don’t see the 100% benefit from stopping it compared to carrying on. Stopping means we stop now for 1-2 weeks. That means 5-6 games? When do you want to play them?”