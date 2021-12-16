Liverpool vs. Newcastle: Premier League 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

LIVERPOOL VS NEWCASTLE

| Thursday, December 16th |

Premier League | Anfield

8PM BST/3PM EST

Liverpool’s primary goal in any match, and especially one at home, is to get all three points. To Liverpool, three points means keeping up with the lead pack, in order to be in position to be in the title hunt in April and May.

But there’s another and arguably bigger reason why the Reds need to send Newcastle back to Tyneside empty handed: to do their part to relegate the club who will almost certainly become the next PSG or Manchester City, thanks to their very own human-rights-abusing oil-backed state sponsor. A year in the Championship will not prevent the inevitable, but it will at least kick that particular can down the road 1-2 more years.

I hope we score double digits tonight.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Newcastle

Television: BT Sport 1 (UK); Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); Star Sports Select 1 (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport 3 (Nigeria); 105 mio Stadium (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: Peacock (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

NEWCASTLE

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

THE LIVERPOOL OFFSIDE MATCHDAY LIVEBLOG

Liveblog will begin shortly before kickoff

