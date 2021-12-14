Andy Robertson Expects Tough Champions League Tie Against Inter Milan

Monday’s dramatic Champions League draw eventually paired Liverpool with Inter Milan, a team the Reds have plenty of European history with, in the Round of 16. Originally they were set to face RB Salzburg, however technical difficulties meant that the first draw was voided.

The Reds won all six of their group stage matches, and will look to extend that excellent run when they face yet another Italian team. They already faced AC Milan, and now they’ll be back at the San Siro sooner than they could have expected.

When asked his opinion on the draw, Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson admitted that it will be a tough competition.

“We’ve had that experience of playing against AC in the group stages, and they were a really tough opponent,” Robertson said.

“The home leg I played in was a really hard game. They played really well and made us work for the three points. We’re expecting the same, if not more, from Inter, and obviously because it’s the last-16 then everything is heightened.”

Having missed out on the opportunity to play in the famous stadium last week in Liverpool’s 3-2 victory over AC Milan, Robertson hopes to take advantage of his second chance.

“I was on the bench last week [against AC Milan] which at least meant that I could go, but the San Siro is a stadium that I’ve wanted to play in since I became professional,” he admitted.

“It’s iconic, an amazing stadium. After visiting last week I enjoyed being able to be there and take it in, but hopefully come February then I can be on the pitch and enjoy it even more.”

Assuming that Robertson remains healthy, it seems inevitable that Jurgen Klopp will have him in the line-up for this match in February as the team fights to keep their perfect record in this season’s tournament.