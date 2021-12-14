Alexander-Arnold Relishes Premier League Title Race With Chelsea and Manchester City

While Liverpool fans were grousing over Chelsea’s last minute win against Leeds United on Saturday, Reds’ right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold isn’t bothered by the fact that they didn’t gain more points on their Premier League title rivals.

Chelsea were forced level with Leeds in the 83rd minute after a goal from Joel Gelhardt. Many assumed that the two teams would split the points, but in the last moments, Chelsea were awarded a penalty, which Jorginho easily buried in the back of the net to win the game.

The dramatic game saw three penalties awarded and scored: two for Chelsea and one for Leeds. The last gasp reprieve meant that Liverpool remain only one point ahead of their London rivals in the table, instead of two.

When asked about it after, Alexander-Arnold reasonably pointed out that Liverpool benefitted from similar good luck themselves in their 1-0 victory against Wolves, which was also decided in the 90+4’ by substitute Divock Origi.

“Just seen that they scored a last-minute penalty,” he said after playing the full 90 minutes in Liverpool’s Anfield victory against Aston Villa. A victory, coincidentally, also won thanks to a penalty by Mohamed Salah.

“But we can’t complain because we did the same last week. That’s the title race really, these things happen and it makes it exciting. Three teams going for it this year it seems like. We have to keep winning. This is an important period. The games come thick and fast.

“So, any sort of slip-up right now will be detrimental. We want to be top of the league come March and April to push in during the final run-in.”

Liverpool fans would much prefer the same easy glide to the title that they enjoyed in 2018-2019. It’s undeniable, though, that healthy competition brings out the best in players and keeps things interesting.

The real test will come, as it does every year, during the hard winter months when it’s miserable and cold and the games come twice a week.

Last season, it ended with Liverpool whittled down to bare bones as injuries piled up. This season we’re all hoping for a better outcome, but it will be fun going along for the ride.