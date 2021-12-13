Harvey Elliott Steps Up Rehabilitation

Harvey Elliott, who injured his ankle against Leeds earlier in the season, has moved forward with his recovery — as shown in images from a training session (meant to be photographed) earlier today.

The 18-year-old has been pictured doing ball work and, importantly, moving laterally.

While no specific timeline has been released, Elliott’s continued progress is certainly positive, and Reds will look forward to his return to the squad. Before his heartbreaking injury, the youngster had been one of the star stories of the 2021/22 season. Given that he immediately looked suited to Premier League football — most notably in a tight draw against Chelsea — fans will look forward to seeing what he can do after overcoming this cruel early hurdle.

At present, though, the images of him moving with confidence in training are wonderful to see: