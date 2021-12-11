Klopp Applauds Gerrard “I Would Love Stevie to Manage Liverpool One Day”

Steven Gerrard the Manager looks to be as advertised. The local lad who built his legacy as a player at Liverpool returned to Anfield, this time on the touchline as manager of Aston Villa.

His squad side displayed some of the characteristics of his impressive Rangers sides, defending solidly and looking difficult to break down as the Reds squeaked to a 1-0 win.

“Like tooth pain!” Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said of hard-fought victory in his post-match interview. “Nobody needs that. There are areas to improve even when we win football games, which is good.”

“We came out in the second half and knew we had to keep going - and improve in moments. We were not calm enough in the last pass. We kept going. We scored with the penalty then the relief was obviously too big and it was an unnecessary open game.”

“The first 75 minutes was incredible football. It’s difficult. The opponent defended compact. It looked really good, we played in the spaces we wanted to play but we did not finish the situations which is tricky.”

The narrative in the lead up to the game had been around Gerrard’s seemingly inevitable progress towards the Liverpool managerial role. With Klopp’s contract due to end in 2024, the Anfield legend’s bright start to life back in the Premier League has only made the chatter that much more insistent.

Klopp has supported the eventual changing of the guard in the past and reiterated the sentiment for the club legend once again.

“I will not be here forever so I would love it to be Stevie!” Klopp continued.

The games continue to come thick and fast with the Reds back in action again Thursday as they host Eddie Howe’s Newcastle to kick of a hectic period of five games in 12 days.