Liverpool vs Aston Villa How to Watch and Liveblog

| Saturday, December 11th |

Premier League | Anfield

3PM GMT/10AM EST

Television: no listing (UK); USA Network (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); Star Sports Select (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Premier League (Nigeria); 102 mio Stadium (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: NBC via FuboTV (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL





This is how we line up to face @AVFCOfficial this afternoon at Anfield!



Divock Origi misses out with a sore knee. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 11, 2021

ASTON VILLA

This is your Aston Villa team to face Liverpool this afternoon. ⚪ #LIVAVL pic.twitter.com/VZczZB4bYA — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 11, 2021

