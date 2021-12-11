 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Liverpool vs Aston Villa How to Watch and Liveblog

Live coverage of Liverpool’s Premier League match against Aston Villa with team news, television and streaming options, and an updated liveblog throughout the match.

By epicskyline
/ new
Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final Previews Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

LIVERPOOL VS. ASTON VILLA

| Saturday, December 11th |
Premier League | Anfield
3PM GMT/10AM EST

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Aston Villa

Television: no listing (UK); USA Network (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); Star Sports Select (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Premier League (Nigeria); 102 mio Stadium (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: NBC via FuboTV (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL

ASTON VILLA

THE LIVERPOOL OFFSIDE MATCHDAY LIVEBLOG

Liveblog will begin shortly before kickoff

