Liverpool vs Aston Villa How to Watch and Liveblog

LIVERPOOL VS. ASTON VILLA
| Saturday, December 11th |
Premier League | Anfield
3PM GMT/10AM EST
PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH
Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Aston Villa
Television: no listing (UK); USA Network (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); Star Sports Select (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Premier League (Nigeria); 102 mio Stadium (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV
Streaming: NBC via FuboTV (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO
LIVERPOOL
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 11, 2021
This is how we line up to face @AVFCOfficial this afternoon at Anfield!
Divock Origi misses out with a sore knee.
ASTON VILLA
This is your Aston Villa team to face Liverpool this afternoon. ⚪ #LIVAVL pic.twitter.com/VZczZB4bYA— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 11, 2021
THE LIVERPOOL OFFSIDE MATCHDAY LIVEBLOG
Liveblog will begin shortly before kickoff
JOIN THE TLO COMMUNITY
