Rumor Mongering: Liverpool Set to Do January Transfer Business?

Spanish outlet El Nacional have reported that Liverpool have an interest in young Barcelona midfielder Gavi, who has a contractual release clause of €50 million.

While that seems like a large sum in comparison to most of Liverpool’s recent business, it is reported that the club’s board see the young talent as an “investment,” and that Jürgen Klopp has short-listed the player as he reportedly looks for midfield reinforcements.

While Barcelona are keen to keep Gavi, their Champions League exit might make players look elsewhere. The teenager is proven at the top level, and given he’s only 17, adding him to the Liverpool squad would be excellent in terms of succession planning.

Chelsea’s Antonio Rüdiger’s contract is ending at the end of the season, and he has also been linked to Liverpool. The player is currently on £100,000 a week, and El Nacional have reported that Liverpool might be able to pay him more than Chelsea (a suggestion that feels a bit far-fetched). Given that Liverpool are flush with centerbacks at the moment, this rumor seems less likely than the Spanish outfits other suggestion, even if Rüdiger is a real talent.

Borussia Mönchengladbach star Denis Zakaria has been impressive over recent months, and his contract, too, is expiring at the end of the season. Liverpool is one of many clubs that have been linked with the emerging star as Didi Hamann has argued that he would suit the Premier League. Should Liverpool reach an agreement with Zakaria, especially if such an agreement can be delayed to get him on a free at the end of the season, it would be some business.

Interestingly (given the centrality of the African Cup of Nations to all the transfer chatter), the rumor machine has yet to link Liverpool with any new forwards of late.