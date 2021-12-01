 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Everton vs Liverpool : Premier League 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

Live coverage of Liverpool’s Premier League match against Everton with team news, television and streaming options, and an updated liveblog throughout the match.

By Zachary Marx and Audun Manum
Everton v Liverpool - Premier League
Merry Christmas, Everton!
EVERTON VS. LIVERPOOL

| Wednesday, December 1st |
Premier League | WoodGoodison
8:15PM GMT/3:15PM EST

Liverpool travel across the park in search of a rare win. The Reds only have 1 win from their last 9 visits to Goodison, which is pretty unbelievable considering the state of the two sides over the last decade. The Reds will also be looking to exact some revenge after two horror tackles in the same fixture last year essentially derailed the season before it could really properly get underway. If Liverpool manage to extend their 17-match streak of 2 or more goals scored, it’s likely that they’ll leave with 3 points, a rare win, and some sweet revenge.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Everton vs. Liverpool

Television: [Redacted] Prime Video (UK); NBCSN (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); JioTV (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Premier League Nigeria (Nigeria); 102 mio Stadium (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: NBC Sports App (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

EVERTON

LIVERPOOL

THE LIVERPOOL OFFSIDE MATCHDAY LIVEBLOG

