Marko Grujic Hails Former Team Ahead of Porto Clash

Despite their hiccups in the league, Liverpool have done everything they needed to do in Europe. They won all of their first four games and clinched the top spot in their group with two matches to spares.

Once club football returns, Liverpool will welcome FC Porto to Anfield for the first of those two matches. Among the players who’s expected to make a return to Anfield is Marko Grujic.

The Serbian was asked about his team’s chances to make it through the group of death.

“My former club were in the lead even before the start, they played great and justified all expectations,” he told Serbian newspaper Sportski Zurnal (via the Liverpool Echo).

“We cannot threaten Liverpool after a convincing defeat in the first match. We did not deserve such a convincing defeat at our stadium. We will try to be better at Anfield and get closer to the knockout phase. We will have a great opportunity to qualify for the eighth finals against Madrid.

“Winning second place in such a strong group would be a great success for us.”

Porto currently sit in second place, one point ahead of Atletico Madrid. They’ll be heading to Anfield knowing they need a result in order to compete with Madrid and move onto the knockout rounds.