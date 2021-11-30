Liverpool Loanee Helps St. Patrick’s Athletic Win FAI Cup

Liverpool loanee Vitezslav Jaros ended his loan spell with St. Patrick’s Athletic in perfect fashion, helping the team win their penalty shoot-out against Bohemians to win the Football Association of Ireland Cup.

The Czech U21 goalkeeper guarded the goal, where he had every Bohemian player’s penalty stats hiding on a water bottle to prepare himself. However, in the end, Jaros didn’t need to make a save in order for St, Patrick’s to come out victorious.

While a save wasn’t required in the shoot-out, Jaros did come out big during regular time to keep the score 0-0 between the two teams.

“Liverpool were obviously here today, he’s been a magnificent signing for us,” said Pat’s manager Alan Matthews. “We’ll see him playing at a higher level. His work ethic and the application: you’d expect it from a seasoned pro not a guy who came in as a teenager and he goes back as a far better player and goalkeeper than when he came in.”

That will be his last game for the Irish side, as he’s set to return to Liverpool. Jaros lands back in Merseyside just in time for the January transfer window, when he is likely to find himself out on loan again.

Jaros finds himself behind the likes of Alisson, Adrian, and Caoimhin Kelleher for Liverpool’s goalkeeping position, so gaining first team experience will be the main focus for the eager 20-year-old in the years to come.