Rachel Furness Becomes Northern Ireland’s International Top Scorer

Liverpool Women star Rachel Furness makes history by becoming the highest scoring international player in Northern Ireland. Furness and Northern Ireland played against North Macedonia on Monday in a Women’s World Cup qualifying match.

Furness’s two goals in their nine-goal destruction of North Macedonia put her over the edge. Goal number 36 for her country came in the 35th minute of the game. This was the one that put her above fellow countryman David Healy’s previous record of 35 goals.

However, Furness didn’t stop there, netting another goal in the dying minutes of the match to put her at 37 goals in total for Northern Ireland.

No one who has watched the Reds would be surprised to discover that 33-year-old Furness has reached this milestone after matching Healy’s record of 35 goals just last week.

Northern Ireland now sit in second place in group D of the Women’s World Cup 2023 qualifying, behind first placed England. They’ve played six of the 10 games already, and maintaining second place would guarantee them a place in the play-offs for the competition.

While Furness has yet to score for Liverpool this season, her presence and efforts have helped move the Reds to the top of the table, four points above second place London City.

We look forward to watching Furness score more goals in the future, to extend her Northern Irish record, but also for the Reds.