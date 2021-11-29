Historical Site on the Market for Just Under £4 Million

According to the Liverpool Echo, The Sandon Pub, where Liverpool and Everton were formed, is on sale by owners Christie & Co.

The pub dates back to the 1870s, and emerged initially as the first Masonic Lodge in Liverpool alongside its function as a brewery outlet. Eight years after it was opened, St. Domngo’s Football Club was founded at the site — but this would not be the last side to trace its history to The Sandon.

Before Everton moved across Stanley Park in 1892, The Sandon was their headquarters, initially owned by Liverpool’s eventual founder, John Houlding.

Following a dispute that resulted in the founding of Liverpool FC, The Sandon became the site of Liverpool’s birth: the club’s founding documents were signed inside.

At present, the site contains indoor and outdoor pub facilities as well as a hotel that can host visiting fans who come to the city for a match or to get to know Liverpool more broadly, even if it can be a bit crowded and touristy on matchdays themselves.

Current owner, Kate Stewart, bought the site in 2017, and has added to its amenities, though reportedly feels it’s time for her to move on.

The Sandon is an institution for football fans, and I have loved welcoming Liverpool FC fans from all over the world, but I’ve made the difficult decision to retire from the hospitality sector after more than 20 years to dedicate more time to my children; three of which are under six years old. I will miss The Sandon terribly, but I feel this is the right time to close this chapter and spend more time with my family whilst they are still so young.

The sale price for the site is set at £3,750,000 if you fancy getting involved.