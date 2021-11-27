Diogo Jota On Big Win: We Took Advantage Of Them

It has been three games since Liverpool suffered a shock loss to West Ham. It was a wake up call that has spelled bad news for their opponents since, with Jürgen Klopp’s men putting 10 past their opponents, conceding none, and fully demoralizing whoever dares to take the pitch alongside them.

Today’s dismantling of Ralph Hasenhüttl’s Southampton to the tune of 4-0 was case in point, with the Reds putting the game to bed inside the first 30 odd minutes on their way to a commanding 3-0 first half lead.

Virgil Van Dijk—an ex-Saint who has yet to lose any of his 54 league games at Anfield as a Red—put the exclamation point on the victory in the second half, scoring his first goal of the season from a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner.

While Thiago’s deflected strike to make it two scores in two games might have been the pick of the goals, it was Diogo Jota who was the star on the day, with the Portuguese netting an early brace to crush the hopes of a Saints side that had started brightly.

“In the end it is a good game for us,” the 24-year-old said after the game speaking to Sky Sports.

“We adapted well to their three at the back. They changed again in the second half. We took advantage. There were spaces in the first half. A clean sheet too so a good performance.

The Premier League FIFA Invitational champion was forced to abandon a FIFA 22 International Qualifying match to make the real life kickoff, and celebrated his first goal by mimicking holding a game controller.

“It is always easier when you start well with a goal at home,” Jota continued.

“We knew in the past we have been 2-0 up and not won the game. But we did today and that is important. The most important is that we win.

“I take advantage of playing for a good team. Fortunately for me I can score goals and hopefully keep doing it.”

“Even with the changes we make from the Champions League it is important to have everyone on board. This month it is a game every three days. We just need to keep going.”

The games begin to come thick and fast from here on out, with the Reds heading to Goodison Park on Wednesday for the Merseyside Derby before taking on Wolves on Saturday at the Molineux.