Liverpool vs Southampton: Premier League 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

LIVERPOOL VS. SOUTHAMPTON
| Saturday, November 28th |
Premier League | Anfield
3PM GMT/10AM EST
Television: Premier Sports 2 (UK); USA Network (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); Star Sports Select 1 (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Premier League Nigeria (Nigeria); 102 mio Stadium (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV
Streaming: NBC via FuboTV (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO
#LIVSOU TEAM NEWS— Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 27, 2021
Our line-up for today’s meeting with the Saints!
@Lyanco in defence— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) November 27, 2021
@Romain_Perraud on the left
@armandobroja9 up top
Your #SaintsFC side to take on #LFC: pic.twitter.com/HAp7KHuxWM
