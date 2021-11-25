Thiago Reacts to Champions League Stunner: I’ve Scored Prettier Goals

Thiago Alcantara had himself a game against Porto, with a goal off a wonderfully struck half-volley from 25 yards. He had assisted Sadio Mane, but a razor-thin offside decision meant that the goal was ruled out. When asked by BT Sport if he’s ever scored a prettier goal, Thiago said:

“I think yeah! But at the end I’m really glad for the goal in an important moment, coming back from an injury, trying to raise confidence.” “The most important goal is for the team, how the team played, how we create chances and how we defend. We are happy with the young guys and experienced guys.” “Sure, I think for each player it gives us joy when we touch the ball - whether it’s a nice pass or nice shot - and fortunately it was a goal.”

I don’t know exactly what goal Thiago was thinking of, but since he doesn’t score that many, I’m going to guess he’s referring to that overhead kick he scored for Bayern Munich against Stuttgart.

Speaking of his man-of-the-match performance to Liverpool FC’s official media, Thiago added:

“It is always special to score a goal, it’s always special to help the team and it’s always special to score in this stadium.” “So I’m really happy for it. I am really glad that the action was the beauty that I like to bring in football. I am happy for it.” “In the end we are talking about Champions League nights. The games are special against big teams and the small details make the difference. A couple of details we had during the game were the two goals and we were more efficient than them in the last quarter of the pitch.”

The midfield maestro also had kind words for fellow starter Tyler Morton, who was making his first Champions League start/appearance, right after making an appearance at the end of the 4-0 Premier League victory against Arsenal on the weekend. He looked right at home against Porto:

“You know that he has this inner talent that makes him different with his age. “He has a long path, everybody knows that it is very difficult to arrive to this level of football, but the path will be easier for him because of his talent and also his intelligence – not just during the game, but watching it. He will have an unbelievable future here, I think, in this club.”

Thiago’s had a rough go with injuries since joining the club, but when he’s been able to make it onto the pitch, he’s been mostly excellent. It’s especially nice to see him get his flowers after another frustrating injury interrutped his start to the season. Slowly but surely, Liverpool’s somehow managed to ride out much of the injury woes that were plauguing them just a month or so ago. With the brilliance of players like Thiago now back in the squad, Liverpool seem primed to end the year with a strong run of results.