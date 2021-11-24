Liverpool vs. Porto: Champions League 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

LIVERPOOL VS PORTO

| Wednesday, November 24th |

Premier League | Anfield

8PM GMT/3PM EST

Liverpool have outscored Porto 16-2 over the last 5 outings, racking up 4 wins and a draw in the process. In fact, taking the 2-time Champions League winners behind the woodshed for a good old fashioned whoopin’ has become a bit of a European tradition under Kloppo.

However, Liverpool have had something to play for in all those cases, with the sole possible exception of the 0-0 draw after thoroughly defenestrating Porto in the away leg 5-0. Liverpool have nothing but pride to play for tonight, but Porto can conceivably punch their ticket for the knockout rounds if results fall the right way. So, tonight could be a fight.

Jurgen Klopp will likely rotate a bit, but almost certainly not as much as many would like. Best case scenario: Liverpool win. Second best scenario: Atletico Madrid get knocked out of the Champions League.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Porto

Television: BT Sport 3(UK); Paramount + (USA); Stan Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); SONY TEN 1 (India); Astro SuperSport 4 (Malaysia); SuperSport Premier League (Nigeria); beIN Sports Connect (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League ROA (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: Paramount + (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

PORTO

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

THE LIVERPOOL OFFSIDE MATCHDAY LIVEBLOG

Liveblog will begin shortly before kickoff

JOIN THE TLO COMMUNITY

