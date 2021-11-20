Klopp Talk: We Know What Arsenal Can Do But They Couldn’t Do It Today

Reports of Liverpool’s demise have been greatly exaggerated as the Reds executed a controlled demolition of Arsenal to the tune of 4-0.

Coming off the back an international break spent stewing over the end of their club record 25-match unbeaten streak, Jürgen Klopp’s side returned to Anfield on a mission. After weathering some early Gunner pressure, the hosts seized control of the game and methodically throttled their opponent over the course of the 90 minutes.

A fiery touchline altercation between Klopp and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta stood in sharp contrast to the dispassionately ruthless display on the pitch, with the Reds dominating the Londoners’ young midfield, passing through the lines with ease and harrying the visitors into countless errors.

I dunno man I think i'd watch a Klopp vs Arteta deathmatch pic.twitter.com/gSUwdtwkPM — amadí (@amadoit__) November 20, 2021

Ex-Arsenal man, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain put in the hard yards with some excellent defensive interventions thwarting several certain goals. Thiago returned from injury to pass the Gunners out of the park and Fabinho was his usual domineering self. Arsenal goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale was in inspired form on the day, with his numerous world class saves preventing an even uglier score line for Arteta’s side.

Klopp, who cut an even more animated figure than usual in matching a boisterous Anfield crowd, was much more controlled in his comments following the match:

“We know what Arsenal can do but they couldn’t do it today,” the German said to Sky Sports after the game.

That is the biggest compliment I can pay to my team. It feels great because it was really good. We should never take something like this for granted.”

“All the games are opportunities for us. It was an exceptional performance. We grew into the game, we got better and better.”

“We grew into the game. It was not always a super game it was just a controlled game. We had to find way to break them down. They were full of confidence. We found a way back in the game and it was a super performance all over.”

The two managers came head-to-head in heated argument following a spirited first half challenge from Sadio Mané on Takehiro Tomiyasu. The coaches had to be separated by their respective staff, with both earning yellow cards from referee Michael Oliver.

“I deserved a yellow card. It was not OK and that is what I said. It just happened in the moment,” Klopp admitted ruefully.

The result takes Liverpool back up into second in the table pending the result of tomorrow’s fixture between Manchester City and Everton. The Reds are next in action Wednesday as the take on Porto in their fifth Champions League group match.