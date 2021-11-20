Liverpool vs. Arsenal: Premier League 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

LIVERPOOL VS. ARSENAL
| Saturday, November 20th |
Premier League | Anfield
5:30PM GMT/12:30PM EST
PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH
Full Match Preview: LIVERPOOL VS. ARSENAL
Television: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); NBC (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); Star Sports Select 1 (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport MaXimo 1 (Nigeria); 102 mio Stadium (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV
Streaming: NBC via FuboTV (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO
LIVERPOOL
Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff
ARSENAL
Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff
THE LIVERPOOL OFFSIDE MATCHDAY LIVEBLOG
Liveblog will begin shortly before kickoff
JOIN THE TLO COMMUNITY
If you haven’t done so already, take a moment to sign up for an SB Nation account and join the community on The Liverpool Offside, where we’ll bring you and your fellow Reds fans from around the world full coverage of every Liverpool match in the 2021-22 season in the Premier League, Champions League, and domestic cups along with breaking news, insight and opinion, and tactical discussion.
Loading comments...