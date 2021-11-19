You know you have reached the nadir of the international break when the rumors strain to connect 2-point font dots and the mongers begin linking players and teams by appearing to pick them out of a hat.

Worry not, Liverpool supporters, proper football returns 27 ½ hours from the posting of this article.

Until then, we shall content ourselves with a “report” from Catalonian outlet, El Nacional pitting Liverpool and Barcelona in an all-out war to win the signature of RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo.

You see, Liverpool would appear to like their attacking players to clock in around the 5’10 range, like Olmo (Sadio Mane 5’9, Mohamed Salah 5’10, Diogo Jota 5’10, Roberto Firmino 5’11, if you were wondering). The Reds also have three Red Bull alums currently on the squad, clearly, they are desperate to add to their collection. Lastly, and most crucially, one could say that Olmo bears a passing resemblance to Jota—if you happened to be blessed with 20/500 vision.

You don’t need perfect vision to read the £42m fee El Nacional claims will be required to prise the young talent from the energy drink conglomerate. It is, of course, pure coincidence that the same figure happens to be Transfermarkt’s current estimate of his value.

The report goes on to assert that Barcelona—they of the €1.35b of debt—are also eager to pony up the cash to sign the young attacker.

The 23-year-old has had a stop-start opening to the season, with a muscle issue limiting him to a mere 122 minutes in the Bundesliga registering no goals and a solitary assist along the way.

Olmo did impress in the 2020-21 season however, scoring seven and assisting 12 across all competitions in a productive campaign. The full Spanish international also left his mark in the summer’s Euro tournament, playing key role Luis Enrique’s squad on their way to the semifinal.

All that said, it, Olmo is a talent who would be right to have his ambitions set on an Anfield switch.

