Klopp Talk: Elections Shouldn’t Be Based On Who Has ‘Weirdest Haircut’

Over the years as Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken up a few about the state of the politics around the world. Recently he was on Gabby Logan’s Mid-Point Podcast and he had some choice words for far-right leaders in America and the UK.

“Why do we let people like Farage and Johnson lead any kind of group of people in any direction?” he said. “Obviously people with common sense are not needed or used at least in this town. They should be but that’s the problem, the people we vote for or the whole system that gives us opportunity to vote for these kinds of people.”

Loved chatting to Jurgen Klopp on the Midpoint @LFC pic.twitter.com/aBI2piayTW — Gabby Logan (@GabbyLogan) November 10, 2021

“I have to say at the last two elections, first with Donald Trump and [then with] Boris Johnson, that’s really a bad sign for the whole world that this can happen because everybody knew beforehand that it will not work but we still let it happen as a society and I cannot believe that.”

The Liverpool boss has sound politics, which isn’t a surprise. He’s a wonderful football manager, obviously, but he doesn’t see himself as a politician — now or ever.

“It’s not a nice job as well, I have to say,” Klopp said about the role of Prime Minister. “That’s probably why not a lot of people fancy it because it’s pretty intense and when you have a few days holiday everybody says ‘well you should solve that now’. It’s not an easy job to do.”

Klopp wants those in power to help people instead of having systems in place to make the wealthy more powerful. Always the optimist, he has an outlook on how things could be better.

“But that’s why we have to find a system where we can bring people in the position to solve all our problems [who] are the best possible people and not the most funny or the weirdest haircut or whatever. You can make a mistake but you have to learn off it and hopefully we [can] learn. There are people out there definitely, we just have to give them a platform.”