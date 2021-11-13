Alisson: The Fans Are Amazing

A few years ago, likely no professional football player would ever have considered what it would be like to play an entire season in empty stadiums. The year of Covid restrictions and the new normal of social distancing has given all of the players a new appreciation for the feeling of their team’s supporters willing them on from the stands.

Almost of a third of the way through the season, and Alisson Becker is ready to sing the praises of the fans who have returned to the stands.

“I think football without fans is not football. The feeling you have to have your supporters with you on the pitch is fantastic, to have them on our side,” he said.

“They can be an extra player on the pitch for us and also they help us with the way we play, pushing us forward and giving that extra energy for us in the game when it’s needed. I’m really happy to have them back.”

Despite their recent league setbacks, Liverpool have still had a strong start to the season, qualifying for the knockout stage of the Champions League and into the quarterfinals of the League Cup.

Alisson realizes that there’s always room to improve and keep pushing on.

“This should be the goal and the target for everybody for a team like us. But we have to take it game by game and we must be focused on our jobs to do 100 per cent what we have to do.”

The team’s next challenge will be when they return from the November international break and the festive fixtures begin coming thick and fast. The first one will be against Arsenal on November 20th.