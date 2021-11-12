Sadio Mane Limps Out of Senegal Game in an Injury Scare For Liverpool

Cometh the international break, cometh the unnecessary strain on overworked players and the subsequent injuries.

Liverpool striker, Sadio Mané, away on international duty with Senegal, had to be substituted in Thursday’s World Cup 2022 qualifier match after a nasty collision.

The 29-year-old appeared to come out worse for wear from an aerial challenge with a Togolese defender, spending a significant amount of time on the turf before ultimately limping off in visible discomfort.

And they want to do this every two years, why?

No update has yet to emerge for anxious Liverpool supporters, with Senegal manager, Aliou Cissé looking to play down any injury concerns for his star attacker.

“Yes, the exit of Sadio Mane destabilized us,” Cisse told reporters after the game.

“He is an important player for the team, we took him off as a precaution and there is nothing serious.”

Jürgen Klopp is already without another key member of his front line in Roberto Firmino for the next few weeks and the club will be sweating the status of their no. 10.

Even good news should hopefully spell the end of Mané’s international involvement for this period as Senegal managed a 1-1 result against Togo to secure passage through to the final World Cup qualifying round scheduled for next March.

Senegal are next in action against DR Congo this upcoming Sunday.