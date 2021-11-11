Premier League 2022/23 Key Dates Impacted by Qatar World Cup

The overarching schedule for next year’s league campaign has been released today, with the season scheduled to kick off on 6th August 2022.

The World Cup interrupts the season after the 16th match day, a year from today on the 12th/13th November 2022. The Qatar-based tournament will be played over the winter, with the tournament kicking off on the weekend of the 21st of November and concluding on the 18th of December.

The Premier League campaign will return on Boxing Day, 26th December 2022.

When the World Cup was awarded to Qatar, the tournament was intended to be played in the summer as usual, but concerns over high temperatures, per The Athletic, have resulted in the shift in scheduling.

The Premier League season thus will begin slightly earlier, and end slightly later — on 28th May, with all matches taking place simultaneously — to accommodate Qatar.