Club Unhappy with Rhys Williams Loan at Swansea

Per a report in the Sunday Mirror (via HITC), Liverpool FC are reportedly unhappy with how the loan for Rhys Williams at Swansea has gone. Following his exploits last season as a break in case of emergency defensive option after Liverpool’s injury woes in the backline, young Rhys was sent to Swansea in the hopes of getting more minutes to play Championship football.

It’s not gone according to plan at all as Swans manager Russell Martin has left the defender out of his lineup regularly. So far, Williams has started just two Championship games and come off the bench in another, clocking a measly total of just 140 minutes of league action this season. He has played only four minutes since the end of September.

The terms agreed in the loan deal means that Swansea now faces financial penalties for not playing Williams enough, with a departure in January likely. Rhys was certainly key cog in helping Liverpool claw their way back to a Champions League spot last season, and the team will certainly be keen to move him on to somewhere he can actually get minutes at.