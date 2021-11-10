Liverpool End Investigation of Spitting Incident at Man City Bench

The Daily Mirror is reporting Liverpool FC have closed their investigation into allegations of a fan spitting at Manchester City’s backroom staff after finding insufficient evidence to support those claims. Liverpool had sent members of their security team to the Etihad to interview members of City’s staff as part of their investigation.

Two fans were found to have behaved aggressively and were seen shouting and making gestures to Pep Guardiola’s staff after Phil Foden’s equaliser in the 2-2 draw at Anfield last month. However, after gathering statements from witnesses and studying video footage, Liverpool were unable to find evidence to show that a spitting incident had taken place. From the interviews conducted, the club realised that no staff member from City had claimed they were spat at. Statements from other fans close to the dug-out area were also taken to corroborate the process. No official complaint was ever lodged with Merseyside Police and the full details of the investigation have also been forwarded to the FA by the club.

The two fans have both been moved to seats situated away from the dug-out area and have been sent a letter warning them about their future behaviour.

The full statement from a club spokesman is as follows: