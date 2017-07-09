Rumour Mongering: Virgil van Dijk Tells Southampton It’s Liverpool Or Bust

I almost feel bad writing VVD stories for you. This whole saga has been so painful and frustrating that every time there’s a glimmer of hope that he could actually end up at Anfield I feel these pangs of guilt. Like I’m getting your hopes up.

But it’s news— or at least rumour— so I have an obligation to share this with you.

Anyway, the current scuttlebutt is that Virgil van Dijk has told Southampton that A. he wants to leave and B. he will only consider offers from Liverpool.

This is coming from The Mirror, so, you know, grains of salt and all that. But VVD is reportedly adamant about moving to Liverpool.

With Liverpool formally withdrawing interest, Chelsea and Manchester United emerged as frontrunners to sign him. But van Dijk has said in no uncertain terms that no one can hold a candle to the Mighty Mighty Reds.

Despite the apology Liverpool offered to Southampton last month in the wake of tapping-up allegations, Jürgen Klopp apparently still has his heart set on adding the Dutchman to his squad in preparation for an assault on Europe and the top of the Premier League table.

Southampton are determined to hold on to Van Dijk, but it’s becoming an increasingly untenable situation. And at this point, they’re setting themselves up to lose out on a hefty transfer fee in order to fight a battle they likely can’t win.

In any event, I apologize in advance if I get your hopes up. I want this to happen too, but I... my heart has suffered too much already.