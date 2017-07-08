Luis Suarez was a Liverpool figure constantly shrouded in controversy. But while his various problems and antics provided fodder for news outlets and endless debates among fans, one thing was never under debate: his incredible football talent.

Only with the Reds for three-and-a-half seasons, Suarez nevertheless made a huge mark on the club. He played in 133 games, scoring 82 goals in the process, including some that Liverpool fans will never forget.

His greatest contribution to the club was in his final season, 2013-2014, when he and Daniel Sturridge lit up the Premier League, scoring a combined 50 goals as Liverpool came within two points of securing the much sought after league title. Of course, after that, he left the club in a pretty...ignoble fashion. But today we’re not dwelling on that.

The official site sat down to talk to Suarez for their ongoing interview series “What Liverpool Means To Me” and Suarez talked about what he felt when he first signed for the club from Ajax back in January 2011.

"When I was little, Liverpool was one of the biggest clubs in Europe and was renowned throughout the world," he said.

"So when I found out about the club’s interest in me I was never in doubt because it’s the dream for any player. I never imagined that I would get the chance to play there."

Kind words from the former number seven, though you’ll excuse us for being the tiniest bit skeptical about his lifelong love of Liverpool in the wake of his desperate bids to leave Anfield for London and Barcelona.

About the fans, Suarez was also complimentary.

"At Anfield, the fans get right behind you come what may,” he said — and he would certainly know about that.

"The affection that they show to you is just so special, which in turn makes you lift up your head and respond, rather than letting it drop a little. For me, this is just what the Liverpool fans have."

If you’re interested in watching the whole interview, it will be on LFCTV for subscribers tonight starting at 7pm BST.