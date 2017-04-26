Liverpool’s main international players will have plenty to do this summer, with World Cup qualifiers in full swing, but they will still be making the trip Down Under to represent Liverpool. The club is planning a friendly with Sydney FC as part of their 125 anniversary festivities, and according to Klopp, it will be a packed bench.

Already, some old legends such as Daniel Agger, Steve McManaman, Jamie Carragher, and even Steven Gerrard are set to play for the team. Plenty of current stars will also be in attendance, ready to dazzle and delight the Australian fans.

Regarding the planned trip, Klopp said, “No final decision at this moment. I'm not really in the thing (loop), but what we can say 100% is yeah, we want to present Liverpool as good as possible.

“It makes sense to import these legends and they're really happy about it. To be honest we will go with pretty much everybody. They will all go there even if they don't play, they will be involved with other things.

“We are not sure, there are one or two (who could miss the trip), but that involves other things, not international call-ups.

“No international player is out already so we will show the best and nicest faces of LFC.”

This seems in line with previous summer friendlies and tours when all available internationals were expected to travel with the team and take part in the games to entertain the foreign fans. It seems this one will be no different and the people of Sydney will be getting their money’s worth this summer.