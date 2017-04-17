Klopp Talk: “I'm Happy About This”

Liverpool left The Hawthorns with three points after a tense, well-fought match. More importantly, Liverpool appear to have finally broken the Tony Pulis curse and away games against West Brom might just stop being such intimidating affairs.

Jürgen Klopp is rightfully pleased with the team’s performance and credits the players’ concentration for the win.

“In the first half we didn't play good football,” Klopp said, echoing most of our thoughts. “But in the second half we did much better. We kept the ball in the first half and didn't let them be really part of the game. We did that much better in the second half after the goal.

“It was very, very important for us because showing this concentration level until the end didn't work each week in the last few months. But today it was really good.”

The first half was incredibly nervy and if you felt like you were about to throw up for the majority of the game, Klopp was right there with you.

“Somebody asked me which result would have kept me calm today, and I said only if it was 4-0 after 86 minutes, only then would I have thought it was done.

“With West Brom it's not only about set-pieces. They have really good footballers on the pitch, and if you are a little bit less aggressive then they use their threat around set-pieces to play football.”

“I actually thought we'd won here last year, but it was a draw,” Klopp said, when asked about how he felt about finally winning against a Pulis side. “I'm not too good at remembering results!

“I had no idea it has been that long since Liverpool have won [against a Tony Pulis side], but I can imagine it's a difficult place.”

Never change, Klopp. Never change.